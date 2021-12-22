Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,804 shares during the quarter. Shoe Carnival accounts for 1.8% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,111,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival during the second quarter valued at $725,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 905.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 26,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 89,233.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.27% of the company’s stock.

SCVL traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.01. 533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,729. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.86. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $46.21.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 38.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 5.66%.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

