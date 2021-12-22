Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Cuts Position in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC cut its stake in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,466 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Lee Enterprises worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $430,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lee Enterprises by 52.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEE traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.52. 596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,279. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $226.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.

