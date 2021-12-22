Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NX. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 442.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 38,004 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 101,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 34,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.54. 486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,041. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $29.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

