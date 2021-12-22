Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Invests $207,000 in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,861 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 15.9% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WGO. KeyCorp cut shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.91.

Shares of NYSE WGO traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.20. 6,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.30. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.63 and a twelve month high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

