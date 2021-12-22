Everest Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.05 Million (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000489 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Everest has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Everest has a market cap of $28.05 million and approximately $134,009.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00056070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,002.76 or 0.08145285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,960.83 or 0.99631348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00073218 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00047865 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

