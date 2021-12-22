ExclusiveCoin Trading Up 2.2% This Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0609 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $356,116.76 and $783.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00011425 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000093 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001207 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

