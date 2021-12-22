Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Cormark

Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cormark in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$15.25 price objective on the stock.

Shares of EXCOF opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. Exco Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $9.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Ltd. engages in the design, development and manufacture of dies, moulds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. It operates through the following segments: Casting and Extrusion and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs and engineers tooling and other manufacturing equipment.

