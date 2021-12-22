Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.76

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.76 and last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 5973 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expro Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.00 million. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Expro Group Holdings N.V. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Expro Group Company Profile (NYSE:XPRO)

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

