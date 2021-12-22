Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK) Trading Up 19.3%

Fast Track Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTRK) shares were up 19.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 200,913 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,028,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13.

About Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK)

Fast Track Solutions, Inc operates as a blank check company. It is formed to pursue a business combination to seek the acquisition of or merger with, an existing company. The company is headquartered in Cranston, RI.

