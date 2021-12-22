Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Position Lowered by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,661 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSLY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fastly by 38.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,219,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,970 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fastly by 4.6% in the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,869,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,444,000 after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 11.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,272,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,644,000 after purchasing an additional 440,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,659,000 after purchasing an additional 396,329 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 36.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,619,000 after purchasing an additional 378,925 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $150,859.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,088 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $226,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,127 shares of company stock worth $3,488,899. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FSLY opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $122.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.74.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.23 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

