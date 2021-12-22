Filecoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $503.50 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion and approximately $503.50 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $35.74 or 0.00073517 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00056517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,960.00 or 0.08145314 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,680.79 or 1.00131432 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00048264 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $536.76 or 0.01104069 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 140,656,199 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

