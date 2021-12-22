Financial Contrast: UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) and Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF)

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) and Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

UpHealth has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Covalon Technologies has a beta of -0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares UpHealth and Covalon Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UpHealth N/A -15.34% -8.98% Covalon Technologies 83.57% 14.80% 6.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UpHealth and Covalon Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UpHealth N/A N/A -$4.13 million N/A N/A Covalon Technologies $15.54 million 3.43 $18.58 million $0.71 2.90

Covalon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than UpHealth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for UpHealth and Covalon Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UpHealth 0 0 5 0 3.00 Covalon Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

UpHealth presently has a consensus target price of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 395.78%. Given UpHealth’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe UpHealth is more favorable than Covalon Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.0% of UpHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of UpHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc. operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions. The company is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

About Covalon Technologies

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of patent-protected medical products. It focuses on the wound care, infection management, and surgical procedures. The firm sells its products under the brand name Covalon. Its products categories include advanced wound care, vascular access, perioperative care, moisture barriers and urology. The company was founded by Valerio DiTizio, William Jackson and Frank DiCosmo on April 28, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

