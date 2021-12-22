Financial Survey: Ace Global Business Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACBA) versus CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Ace Global Business Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACBA) and CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ace Global Business Acquisition and CDW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ace Global Business Acquisition N/A N/A N/A CDW 5.00% 98.82% 11.82%

50.9% of Ace Global Business Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of CDW shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of CDW shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ace Global Business Acquisition and CDW, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ace Global Business Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A CDW 0 2 5 0 2.71

CDW has a consensus price target of $206.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.57%. Given CDW’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CDW is more favorable than Ace Global Business Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ace Global Business Acquisition and CDW’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ace Global Business Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CDW $18.47 billion 1.42 $788.50 million $7.12 27.15

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than Ace Global Business Acquisition.

Summary

CDW beats Ace Global Business Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ace Global Business Acquisition Company Profile

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers. The Small Business segment also caters to the private sector businesses but with smaller number of employees. The Public segment involves government agencies, education, and healthcare institutions. The company was founded in 1984 by Michael P. Krasny and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL.

