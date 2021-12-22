FintruX Network Hits Market Cap of $1.08 Million (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One FintruX Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FintruX Network has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $4,851.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00041954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006837 BTC.

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.