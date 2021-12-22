First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.12. First Financial reported earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Financial.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. First Financial had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $47.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.35 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of THFF stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. First Financial has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in First Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in First Financial by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in First Financial by 97,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Read More: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial (THFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.