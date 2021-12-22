First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FSLR. Wolfe Research started coverage on First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a peer perform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.15.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $89.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.23.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that First Solar will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $133,404.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,523 shares of company stock worth $376,014. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. FMR LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 10,102.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 96,786 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 120.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,146 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in First Solar by 16.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,727 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 65.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,722 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 16,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in First Solar by 30.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 229,491 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $20,771,000 after purchasing an additional 53,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

