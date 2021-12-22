First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has increased its dividend by 6.7% over the last three years.

FAM traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.76. 43,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,245. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

