First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) were up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.70 and last traded at $31.57. Approximately 291,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 446% from the average daily volume of 53,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.14.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.68.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRI. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

