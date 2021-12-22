First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 0.6% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $36,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $743,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 844.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 124,304 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 98,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.