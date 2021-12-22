First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Stock Price Up 5.7%

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG)’s share price rose 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.37 and last traded at $16.23. Approximately 3,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 334,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

FWRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.27 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

