FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

FirstEnergy has raised its dividend by 8.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. FirstEnergy has a dividend payout ratio of 62.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FirstEnergy to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.2%.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $40.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

