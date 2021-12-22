Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Wedbush from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.50% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FISV. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

Shares of FISV opened at $105.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.86. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry Disimone acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

