Flaharty Asset Management LLC Acquires 676 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,367,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $251,000.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $218.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.74. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $190.94 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

