Flaharty Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,785 Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCS opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $23.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

