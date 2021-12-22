Flaharty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $17,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $106.88 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.23 and a 12-month high of $114.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.81.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

