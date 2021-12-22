Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 223.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after buying an additional 222,518 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 455,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,810,000 after buying an additional 41,873 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 531,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,436,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 210,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 136,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

