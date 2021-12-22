Flaharty Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,640 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF comprises 0.9% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

SKYY opened at $105.73 on Wednesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $119.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.30.

