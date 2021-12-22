FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin Purchases 7,952 Shares

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 7,952 shares of FlexShopper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $18,528.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 14,057 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,190.53.

On Thursday, December 9th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 8,883 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $22,651.65.

On Friday, December 3rd, Howard Dvorkin purchased 24,974 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $59,438.12.

On Friday, November 26th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 30,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $75,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Howard Dvorkin bought 15,606 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $38,390.76.

On Monday, November 22nd, Howard Dvorkin bought 4,163 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $10,407.50.

On Friday, November 19th, Howard Dvorkin bought 104,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $250,640.00.

Shares of FPAY stock opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71. The company has a market cap of $50.50 million, a PE ratio of -118.00 and a beta of 1.16. FlexShopper, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FlexShopper in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FlexShopper by 91.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShopper in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FlexShopper in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in FlexShopper by 50.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FlexShopper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

