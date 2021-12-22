Florin Court Capital LLP Makes New Investment in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Amplify Online Retail ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Florin Court Capital LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Amplify Online Retail ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 60.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBUY opened at $88.17 on Wednesday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $82.21 and a 1-year high of $141.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.69.

