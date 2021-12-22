Florin Court Capital LLP Sells 55,900 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Florin Court Capital LLP lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.3% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $81.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.29. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $83.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.