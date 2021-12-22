Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Trading Up 2.5%

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO) shares were up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 134.40 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 133.25 ($1.76). Approximately 10,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 101,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.72).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 133.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 131.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.99, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £81.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.56.

Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile (LON:FLO)

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through two segments, Components and Services. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, electrical control panels, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

