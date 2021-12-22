Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Shares Down 8.3%

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) shares fell 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.51 and last traded at $17.51. 226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 205,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FHTX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,844.22% and a negative return on equity of 81.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 139.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.