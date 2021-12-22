Font Hits Market Cap of $521,146.03 (FONT)

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Font coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002196 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Font has traded up 1% against the dollar. Font has a total market capitalization of $521,146.03 and $2,787.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Font

Font is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Font Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Font should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Font using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

