Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.48. Fossil Group shares last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 871,542 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.84. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 0.11%.

In related news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $66,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 335,576 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 32,562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,249 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 31,743 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,255 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 31,031 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Fossil Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 1,016.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 143,752 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 130,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

