Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by KeyCorp

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$194.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FNV. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$167.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$135.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$198.93.

Franco-Nevada stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$171.08. 99,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.88. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$133.63 and a 12 month high of C$205.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$175.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$180.12.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.09. The firm had revenue of C$398.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$403.74 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Director David Harquail sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$184.36, for a total value of C$921,792.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,864 shares in the company, valued at C$23,204,085.66. Also, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.19, for a total transaction of C$1,136,363.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,390 shares in the company, valued at C$36,657,396.41. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,027 shares of company stock worth $3,315,002.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

