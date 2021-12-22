Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.91

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.91 and traded as high as $42.92. Franklin Covey shares last traded at $42.65, with a volume of 65,234 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FC. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Covey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.10 million, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 5.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FC. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 377.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 95,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on the organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria; governmental sales channel; coaching operations; and books and audio sales channel.

