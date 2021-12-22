Fury Gold Mines (FURY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ: FURY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/15/2021 – Fury Gold Mines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “

12/14/2021 – Fury Gold Mines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “

12/8/2021 – Fury Gold Mines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “

12/7/2021 – Fury Gold Mines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $2.20 price target on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Fury Gold Mines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “

12/2/2021 – Fury Gold Mines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “

11/30/2021 – Fury Gold Mines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $2.20 price target on the stock, down previously from $2.40.

NASDAQ FURY opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85. Fury Gold Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines Limited will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fury Gold Mines by 103.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 12,782 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 29.3% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 27.8% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 108,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 23,668 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

