Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Receives $141.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FUTU. CLSA began coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Futu from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 266.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Futu during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Futu during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.81. 134,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,498,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.97. Futu has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $204.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average is $95.84.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($2.76). Futu had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 42.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Futu will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

