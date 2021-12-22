FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Certara in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Certara’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Certara alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CERT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $28.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.43. Certara has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.05.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million.

In other news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $2,943,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jieun W. Choe sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,290,661 shares of company stock valued at $278,548,081. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Certara by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Certara by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Certara by 80,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Certara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Certara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.