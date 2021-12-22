FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Carlisle Companies in a report released on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $9.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.24. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.84 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CSL. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.86.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $237.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $246.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 650.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

