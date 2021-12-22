FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Eli Lilly and Company Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Eli Lilly and in a research note issued on Thursday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.48.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS.

LLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.83.

Shares of LLY opened at $264.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $253.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.26 and a 200-day moving average of $245.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $161.78 and a 52 week high of $283.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after buying an additional 3,470,858 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,992,000 after buying an additional 1,995,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after buying an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,410,000 after buying an additional 1,502,363 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 421,369 shares of company stock worth $113,551,440 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

