FY2022 EPS Estimates for Dexterra Group Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Dexterra Group in a report issued on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DXT. TD Securities increased their price target on Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dexterra Group from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dexterra Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.35.

TSE:DXT opened at C$8.50 on Wednesday. Dexterra Group has a 1 year low of C$5.72 and a 1 year high of C$9.46. The stock has a market cap of C$551.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$202.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$203.70 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.12%.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.