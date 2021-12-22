FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Issued By B. Riley

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alcoa in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.18 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.05. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Alcoa stock opened at $56.79 on Wednesday. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alcoa announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 703.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540,973 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Alcoa by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter worth approximately $12,221,000.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

