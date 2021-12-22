Gamma Communications (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) Trading Down 14.8%

Gamma Communications plc (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) shares were down 14.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.28 and last traded at $21.28. Approximately 2,742 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 1,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GAMCF shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Gamma Communications from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Peel Hunt raised Gamma Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average of $26.12.

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

