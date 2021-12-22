Gather Tops One Day Trading Volume of $305,171.00 (GTH)

Gather (CURRENCY:GTH) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Gather coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gather has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. Gather has a total market capitalization of $13.08 million and approximately $305,171.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00041591 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006764 BTC.

Gather Profile

Gather (CRYPTO:GTH) is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gather is medium.com/@GatherNetwork . The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork . The official website for Gather is www.gather.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

Buying and Selling Gather

