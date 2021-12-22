GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €40.56 ($45.58).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($43.82) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($43.82) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €46.59 ($52.35) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €43.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is €39.35. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €27.47 ($30.87) and a 12 month high of €47.99 ($53.92). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

