Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.97 Million

Brokerages expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to post sales of $128.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $143.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $117.78 million. Genco Shipping & Trading reported sales of $62.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year sales of $377.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $355.98 million to $397.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $359.64 million, with estimates ranging from $345.94 million to $392.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $117.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GNK traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $14.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,367. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $628.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

