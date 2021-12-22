Generac Holdings Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.60 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Generac in a report released on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $9.60 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.75. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.48.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $348.20 on Monday. Generac has a 12 month low of $219.47 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $425.17 and a 200-day moving average of $419.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Generac by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Generac by 462.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Generac in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

