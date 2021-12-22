General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 467.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 325.4% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $203.29 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $144.50 and a twelve month high of $210.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.24.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.50.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

