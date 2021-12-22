General Electric (NYSE:GE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.33 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to announce sales of $21.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.01 billion and the lowest is $20.42 billion. General Electric reported sales of $21.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year sales of $75.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.25 billion to $76.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $80.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.25 billion to $84.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. General Electric’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GE. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in General Electric by 6.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,786,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,838,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,815,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,566 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in General Electric by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,743 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $610,970,000 after acquiring an additional 210,526 shares during the period.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,015,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,559,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.96, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 1-year low of $83.20 and a 1-year high of $116.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

